/‘Reckless’, ‘dangerous’: World leaders react to Israeli strikes in Doha targeting Hamas leaders

Qatar’s capital city of Doha was rocked by several explosions on Tuesday as Israeli strikes targeted top leaders of Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. The strikes purportedly hit Hamas leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin, with the Israeli military stating that they had conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of Hamas.

Qatar condemned the attack on Hamas’ political headquarters, and its foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari called the strike a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms”. Qatar further stated that it would not tolerate “reckless Israeli behaviour”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry

Among other international reactions, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson called the Israeli strikes on Hamas officials in Doha “dangerous”, adding that it was a “violation of international law”.

UAE Foreign Ministry

The United Arab Emirates condemned the attack as “blatant and cowardly”, saying that it was a dangerous escalation violating international law, and violated the sovereignty of Qatar. UAE’s foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the country would support all measures taken by Qatar.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said the Israeli strikes constituted a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar”. Guterres said that all parties must work towards achieving a ceasefire, not destroying it. The UN chief also highlighted Qatar’s positive role in attempts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Pope Leo

Pope Leo called the situation “very serious”. “There’s some really serious news right now: Israel’s attack on some Hamas leaders in Qatar. The entire situation is very serious,” Leo said outside Castel Gandolfo.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia condemned the attack and warned of “dire consequences” which could emerge from Israel’s “persistence in its criminal violations and its blatant violation of the principles of international law and norms.”

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Israel had hampered efforts towards achieving stability and security in the region.

Turkey

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said, “The targeting of the Hamas negotiating delegation while ceasefire talks continue shows that Israel does not aim to reach peace, but rather continue the war.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”