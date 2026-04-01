'Iran doesn’t have to...': Trump makes U-turn on peace talks, says war could end in 'two to three weeks'

As the US-Iran war entered Day 34, President Donald Trump has finally provided a date to end it. Speaking to reporters in his Oval Office on Tuesday (Mar 31), Trump said that the United States could end its military attacks on Iran within “two to three weeks.” Despite warning Iran of a deal soon, Trump, in what may now be called change in tone, said that Tehran does not have to make a deal as a condition for the war ending. Trump made conflicting statements about the peace deal with Iran and regime change in the Islamic Republic. Lashing out at NATO countries after many allies refused US calls for military help to free up tanker traffic and said that countries should "get" oil by going to the Strait of Hormuz themselves. Additionally, the White House said that Trump will deliver a national address at 9:00 pm Wednesday (6:30 IST Thursday) related to the war against Iran.

Trump said, “We're finishing the job, and I think within maybe two weeks, maybe a couple of days longer, to do the job.” Dilly-dallying on his statement about peace deal with Iran, the US president said, "Iran doesn't have to make a deal. It's a new regime. They are much more accessible... When we feel that they are, for a long period of time, put into the Stone Age and they won't be able to come up with a nuclear weapon, then we'll leave, whether we have a deal or not. It's irrelevant. Now, it's possible we'll have a deal because they want to make a deal. They want to make a deal more than I want to make a deal..." He also reiterated his “regime change” claims saying they are “much better” and they provided oil ships “out of respect.”

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Trump claims regime change, hints at seizing Kharg Island