'I still lie in bed thinking': Air India crash's sole survivor describes trauma of his brother's death

The fatal Air India AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad saw one miracle survivor, Vishwaskumar Ramesh. Minutes after takeoff, the aircraft rammed into a medical college hostel and broke into flames. Months after the accident, Ramesh (40) spoke to news outlet Sky News and spoke of how his life is still, and how he continues to experience pain both mentally and physically. In the same London-bound aircraft, his younger brother also lost his life; Ramesh has still not been able to make peace with his brother’s death.

Speaking to the journalist, the 40-year-old said that he lies in bed thinking about his brother. He mentioned that his family is a huge support, and his wife has been helping him with his quotidian chores. But the loss of his younger, who he called his “backbone”, weighs heavily on him.

June 12 crash in Ahmedabad

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The crash that took place in Ahmedabad only saw one miracle survivor, Vishwaskumar Ramesh, who came out of the aircraft moments before it burst into flames. Speaking to state media Doordarshan, he said, "The side where I was sitting wasn't on the hostel side, it was the ground floor of the hostel. I don't know about others, but the place I was sitting that portion landed on the ground floor, and there was some space. As soon as my door broke, I saw that there was some space, and then I tried to get out, and I got out. There was a building wall on the opposite side, and the plane had crashed completely on that side, so probably that is why nobody could get out from that side. There was space only where I was. I don't know how I survived."

India witnessed a horrific aviation disaster on June 12 as Air India flight AI-171 crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The plane burst into flames after piercing through a medical college mess, where young doctors were having their meals. The Police have now confirmed that 265 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, which includes 5 MBBS students.

A high-level government committee was formed to investigate the crash, and a thorough report on the incident will be recorded and to be submitted in 3 months. As of this date, the preliminary reports suggest that the fuel to the engine was cut off. From the recording retrieved from the cockpit, it appears that a conversation took place between the two pilots, and both responded negatively. This clarified that neither of them had turned off the fuel.