/Govt's data selective without context: Air India crash victim's family to seek legal action in US for transparency

Air India AI-171 plane crash victim’s sister Trupti Soni has asked for transparency in the investigation of the tragic incident that occurred in Ahmadabad on June 12. She mentioned pursuing legal action in the US. Soni said that the Indian government is releasing ‘selective data without any context’.

Speaking to news agency ANI, she said, “We are filing a case in America because this could be a product liability case. American laws are stringent about product liability. Before that, we need information about why this accident happened. We are considering filing a petition here to obtain raw data from the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder. However, we have received no support from the Indian government till now.”