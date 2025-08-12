/Govt's data selective without context: Air India crash victim's family to seek legal action in US for transparency

Air India AI-171 plane crash victim’s sister Trupti Soni has asked for transparency in the investigation of the tragic incident that occurred in Ahmadabad on June 12.
Speaking to news agency ANI, she said, “We are filing a case in America because this could be a product liability case. American laws are stringent about product liability. Before that, we need information about why this accident happened. We are considering filing a petition here to obtain raw data from the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder. However, we have received no support from the Indian government till now.”
"But we need the support of the Indian government so that it can be seen that the investigation that is taking place is very transparent and in the truest sense fair and free. So far, the data that has been released is very selective without any context. It seems to me that the data and report that have come out raise a lot of questions instead of providing answers," she continued.