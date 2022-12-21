World of Africa: The jewel of Moroccan football

Following their absence and failure to qualify for the 2002 and 2006 world cups, and losing the 2004 African cup of nations final to Tunisia, Morocco resorted to launching the "Mohamed the sixth academy" to search for football talents in the country. Morocco succeeded in graduating a new generation that was the core of the atlas lions team in the 2018 world cup in Russia, before achieving a historic feet of reaching the semi-final match in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.