WION Fineprint: Are drone pollinators replacing bees? Drones being put to test in Australia

Are drone pollinators replacing bees? Drones being put to test in Australia

Published: Oct 16, 2022, 10:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Miniature drones could potentially replace honeybees for pollination purposes in indoor crop settings. A trial at the University of Western Sydney is studying their efficiency. Watch the video to know more.
