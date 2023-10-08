Will Donald Trump replace Kevin McCarthy as House speaker?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 12:55 AM IST
In a first, America has ousted its House speaker. 216 lawmakers voted to remove Kevin McCarthy from office- among them were eight rebel Republicans. The big question is: Who will replace McCarthy? Some Republicans want Donald Trump to become the next speaker. Vikram Chandra brings you the details.

