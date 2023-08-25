Why India wants to conquer the moon | The India Story

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
India has created history by becoming the first country to land on the moon's south pole. The successful landing was watched by millions and consolidated India's place as one of the four countries to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface, following the US, Soviet Union, and China. Former ISRO chairman Madhavan Nair and Arup Dasgupta, former Deputy Director of ISRO, discuss the historic milestone and its impact on ISRO's future space programs.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos