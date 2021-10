The polls have closed and the vote count is underway in Iraq's parliamentary elections. The country has witnessed a record low voter turnout of 41 percent. This is the fifth parliamentary vote since the ousting of Saddam Hussein in 2003. While few Iraqis expect a meaningful change in their day-to-day lives. The parliament elections will shape Iraq's position in the geopolitical theatre. Let's take a closer look at the parliamentary system of Iraq.