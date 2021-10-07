US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman on two-day visit to India, Afghan on agenda

Oct 07, 2021, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
United States deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman, who is in India on a two-day visit, held talks with foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday. Both leaders discussed the indo-pacific and COVID-19 pandemic during the meet.
Read in App