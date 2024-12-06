Earlier this week, the Russian army claimed to have launched hypersonic missiles during naval and air force drills in the eastern Mediterranean. It was the first time, the actual design of the “zircon” hypersonic cruise missile was revealed. This comes at a time when its ally Syria is losing grounds to rebels. The military said the number of Russian troops stationed in the region had been increased to take part in the exercises.
Syria's 'Theatre of War' tag to return? | The West Asia Post | World News | WION
