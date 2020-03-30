Shooter Apurvi Chandela speaks to WION on the decision to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games

Last week the International Olympic Committee, IOC, bowed to pressure from athletes and sports bodies and postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to 2021, the first time the games have been pushed back since the Second World War. That decision though has not ended the period of uncertainty for sportspersons who had qualified for the games and were gearing up for a crack at Olympic glory. WION sports editor Digvijay Singh Deo spoke to ace Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela on the ramifications of that decision and her road ahead.