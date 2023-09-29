Russia-Ukraine War: Putin discusses Ukraine war with ex-Wagner commander Troshev

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, was pictured on Friday meeting with one of the senior former Wagner mercenary group commanders and talking about the best way to utilize "volunteer units" in the battle in Ukraine. The conference emphasized the Kremlin's attempt to demonstrate that it had taken control of the mercenary group following its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's June insurrection, which was put down when he and other senior commanders were killed in an August plane crash.

