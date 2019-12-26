Pakistan governments U-turn on Army chief General Bajwa's extension

Dec 26, 2019, 04.25 PM(IST)
Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan government has filed a review petition on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure extension and seeks a larger bench to hear the matter.  #WION #QamarJavedBajwa