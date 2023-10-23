Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan indicted in leaked document case

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
A special court in Pakistan indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday for violating secret laws of the country. Both Khan and Qureshi have pleaded not guilty in the case, said the sources.

