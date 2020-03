India’s only individual Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra believes athletes the world over will have to adapt to changing circumstances to stay in shape for the 2021 Olympics...the international Olympic committee or IOC has pushed the start of the Tokyo games by exactly a year to July 23, 2021 which ends the prevailing uncertainty in the minds of Olympic hopefuls...Bindra was speaking exclusively to WION sports editor Digvijay Singh deo on our special show, WION sports broadband edition.