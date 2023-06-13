More powers for Israel's security minister?
The far-right lawmakers in Israel are advancing a bill that would give the National Security Minister sweeping powers. According to reports, the bill is being introduced as a private member's bill which would enable Ben-Gvir to skip steps that would invite the government's legal advisors to raise any objections. A private member's bill would allow the bill to be fast-tracked through the Knesset meaning it will bypass the need for a legal opinion from the attorney general.