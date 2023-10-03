Microsoft vs Google: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella challenges Google's default dominance

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google's hegemony stems from deals that set its browser as the default one on PCs and cellphones. He brushed off the notion that the market in which Microsoft and Google compete has been significantly altered by artificial intelligence or more specialized search engines like Amazon or social media websites.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos