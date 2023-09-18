Italy's migrant crisis: EU Chief's 10-point action plan to help Lampedusa's migrant crisis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen has pledged action to help Italy's crisis-hit island of Lampedusa after the island was left struggling to cope with an influx of migrants. The EU Chief has also promised a 10-point EU action plan to help Italy deal with the current migrant crisis meanwhile the situation is only getting worse in the European nation.

