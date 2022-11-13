Iranian man who lived in Paris airport dies of natural causes

Published: Nov 13, 2022, 12:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
An Iranian exile who inspired the Steven Spielberg movie 'The Terminal' is no more. He lived at the Paris Airport for 34 years died at the terminal due to natural causes. He was known to the airport staff as Alfred Mehran or Sir Alfred.
