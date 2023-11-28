India's currency clash threatens major Russian oil routes

We delve into the high-stakes world of global oil trade, where Russia faces a formidable challenge in one of its most lucrative routes. The decades-long dominance of the U.S. Dollar in international oil transactions is now under scrutiny due to political hurdles and the complexities of currency conversion. India, asserting its position as a major buyer, insisted on paying for oil in rupees. This demand collided with informal guidance from the russian central bank, signalling non-acceptance of the currency. The consequence? Nearly derailing trading activities.