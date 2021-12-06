India-Russia to hold first 'two plus two' dialogue, here's significance of Putin-Modi meet

Dec 06, 2021, 03:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Russian president Vladimir Putin is all set for the traditional annual summit between leaders of both countries as India gears up for the much anticipated, Modi-Putin talks. Reports indicate that there are 10 bilateral agreements that are likely to be signed during Putin's visit to boost the nations' strategic partnership. Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest world news from all across the world. Today, we are joined by WION's correspondent Siddhant Sibal and international affairs expert Harsh V Pant.
