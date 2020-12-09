India: Envoys from 60 nations arrived in Hyderabad to visit Bharat-Biotech HQ

Dec 09, 2020, 11.15 AM(IST)
Ambassadors and High Commissioners of around 60 countries have landed in Hyderabad, India to visit Bharat Biotech headquarter and Biological E limited which are working on the COVID-19 vaccine.
