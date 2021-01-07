Hunt for ancient bones in frozen river; Russian divers search at minus 20-25 degrees Celsius

For almost two decades scientists have teamed up with divers for a bone hunt on the outskirts of the town of Kurgan, Russia. The search takes place three metres under water as the air temperatures drop to minus 20-25 degrees Celsius. The area used to be covered by the West Siberian Glacial Lake formed approximately 80,000 years ago. It explains why teeth and bones of ancient fish are among divers' usual findings. Divers also discover bones and skulls of ancients bulls, horses and lions as well as tools which were likely used by early humans.