How the Israel-Hamas war is keeping Europe at the edge

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Two Swedish nationals have been shot dead and a third person injured in Brussels, in an attack that prosecutors are treating as terrorism. Brussels is on its highest terror alert as the gunman, who appeared to have an assault rifle, remains at large. With two ‘motivated by Israel-Hamas war’ attacks within 24 hours, the European Union leaders are now scheduled to hold an emergency summit on Tuesday.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos