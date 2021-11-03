Gravitas: Why Xi Jinping is missing from the world stage

Nov 03, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
654 days and counting. Xi Jinping hasn't left China in 21 months. A report claims the Chinese officials are "preoccupied" with protecting Xi's health. Is the Chinese president not keeping well or just hiding from the world? Palki Sharma tells you.
