Gravitas: Man falls into river trying to take a selfie

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
A man fell into a river while trying to take a selfie in the northern state of Uttarakhand. This is only one of the multiple instances India has witnessed. Are 'Killfies' becoming an epidemic? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

