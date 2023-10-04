Gravitas: Maldives' new President puppet in own country? Pro-China leader vows to oust Indian troops

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Is Maldives' new President, Mohamed Muizzu, a puppet in his own country? Or is he a man being misled by ill-intentioned forces? We ask this question because the new president of this small but strategically important island nation has made a significant pledge right after being declared the winner. An ill-informed pledge that will harm the people of Maldives in the long run.

