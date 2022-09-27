Gravitas: Japanese citizens protest against 'lavish funeral' for Shinzo Abe

Published: Sep 27, 2022, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A state funeral for Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe has upset Japanese citizens. Thousands are protesting on the streets of Tokyo to make Japan's govt call off the ceremony. Why? Because it's going to cost $11.4 Million. Molly Gambhir tells you more. 
