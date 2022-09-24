Gravitas: Israel-Palestine conflict: Lapid pitches two-state solution

Published: Sep 24, 2022, 01:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Israeli PM Yair Lapid has backed the "two-state solution" to end the Israel-Palestine conflict. With elections due in November - can Lapid make any serious progress on the proposal? Molly Gambhir tells you more.
