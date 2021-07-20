Gravitas: How China breached thousands of organisations with one hacking operation

The US & its allies say China was behind a massive cyber attack that targeted thousands of organisations around the world. WION's Palki tells you how China's state-sponsored hackers carried out one of the biggest cyberattacks in history.
