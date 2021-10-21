Gravitas: Goof Up: Pak diplomats bad-mouth Minister with Mics on

Oct 21, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan is all set to remain on the grey list. Pak diplomats have been caught bad-mouthing Shireen Mazari on the mic. PM Imran Khan has been accused of selling 'state gifts'. Palki Sharma gets you a report on the state of affairs.
