Gravitas: Global support for India's vaccination programme

Jan 05, 2021, 11.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Microsoft co-founder BillGates & W.H.O chief Tedros Adhanom have praised India's efforts to launch a vaccine. Meanwhile, A medical association in Brazil has called Bharat Biotech's Covaxin 'very promising'.
