Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider Revealed: Most practical open-top V12 supercar? | WION Pitstop

UK-based supercar maker Gordon Murray Automotive, commonly known as GMA, has revealed its fourth model – the T.33 Spider. In essence, it is a drop-top version of the two-seater T.33 Coupé. Powered by the same 3.9-litre naturally-aspirated Cosworth V12 engine as its sibling, the 617 horsepower T.33 Spider aims to offer the ultimate open-top motoring experience with a healthy dose of practicality. Here's a look at what it offers.