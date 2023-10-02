Gandhi Jayanti 2023: India celebrates 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Today, India observes Gandhi Jayanti in observance of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. In addition to being celebrated as an international day of nonviolence on October 2, it is a national holiday in India. In New Delhi's Rajghat, a number of union ministers led by President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes.

