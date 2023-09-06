G20 Summit 2023: Key agendas include border issues and geopolitical tensions

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
The G20 Summit in India is clouded with speculation. High on the agenda are eminent security issues looming over the Bloc and in the spotlight are two countries in security-related matters that have vast ramifications for the world. Speaking specifically about Russia and China our next report tells you more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos