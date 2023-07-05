Fukushima nuclear disaster: Japan to pump out about 1.3 mn tonnes of radioactive water | Details

Japan is set to begin pumping out more than a million tonnes of treated water from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant this summer. The water was distilled after being contaminated from contact with fuel rods at the reactor, destroyed in a 2011 earthquake. tanks on the site now hold about 1.3 million tonnes of radioactive water, enough to fill 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Here's how Japan plans to deal with the water.