Europe Is preparing for another outbreak of bird flu | Avian Influenza

Nov 27, 2020, 03.00 PM(IST)
A new kind of bird flu is spreading across farms in Europe. At least 9 European nations reported 300 new cases in last 30 days. The disease which goes by the name avian influenza is set to be highly pathogenic putting the poultry industry on alert.
