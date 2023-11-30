Discovery of six-planet solar system amazes astronomers | WION
Researchers have been astounded by the discovery of a unique solar system with six planets, even in a time when finding planets orbiting far-off stars has become routine. Though smaller than Neptune, all six of the planets are larger than Earth. Given their near proximity to the star they orbit, it is likely that they are small gaseous worlds with extended atmospheres of helium and hydrogen, making them unsuitable for life as we know it and excessively hot.