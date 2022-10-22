China: Covid restrictions back in Xi'an, Hefei, Zhengzhou; zero-Covid policy takes toll on economy

Published: Oct 22, 2022
China has locked down parts of its Central Metropolis, this has confined some of the city's 13 million people to their homes for at least a week, this has once again bought China's zero-Covid policy back into focus.
