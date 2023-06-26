Banking shares slide as regulatory pressures mount

US bank stocks had been on a promising path to recovery, bouncing back from their recent slump. However, this week, they faced a setback as regulatory challenges emerged as formidable obstacles. The KBW bank index and KBW regional banking index experienced their worst weeks since early may, sending shockwaves through the market. With the federal reserve contemplating higher capital requirements for major lenders, and the impending release of results from the annual fed stress test, uncertainty looms over the banking sector.