The United States has lifted a $10 million bounty on Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani, this according to the Afghan Interior Ministry. While despite the announcement, the bounty is still listed on the FBI website. According to the FBI, Haqqani had coordinated and participated in cross-border attacks against the United States and Coalition forces in Afghanistan. With this move, there is currently no living Afghan Taliban leader that carries a US bounty on their head anymore. Watch this report for more details!