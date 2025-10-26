Google Preferred
World’s first AI-generated minister is ‘pregnant’, will give birth to ‘83 children’: Albania’s PM

Gulshan Parveen
Gulshan Parveen
Published: Oct 26, 2025, 20:41 IST | Updated: Oct 26, 2025, 20:41 IST
Diella Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Albania's first AI-generated minister, Diella, is apparently pregnant. The country's Prime Minister, Edi Rama, made the bizarre announcement saying that Diella was going to “give birth" to 83 AI “children," one for each Socialist Party member of parliament. 

Albania's first AI-generated minister, Diella, is apparently pregnant. The country's Prime Minister, Edi Rama, made the bizarre announcement saying that Diella was going to “give birth" to 83 AI “children," one for each Socialist Party member of parliament. He said so while addressing the Global Dialogue (BGD) in Berlin.

“We took quite a risk today with Diella here and we did very well. So for the first time, Diella is pregnant and with 83 children," the PM said.

“Each one…will serve as an assistant for those who will participate in parliamentary sessions, and will keep a record of everything that happens, and will suggest members of parliament. These children will know their mother," he added.

