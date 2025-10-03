/Qantas's 14-hour journey cut short by 5 hours, leaves 400 passengers stranded

A Qantas flight took off from Sydney for Johannesburg, but returned to its starting point nine hours later. The Airbus A380, with over 400 passengers on board, had to make a U-turn after being in the air for five hours due to a satellite communication disruption. The flight left the Sydney airport shortly after 10 am and was supposed to arrive in Johannesburg about 14 hours later. However, a technical glitch prevented the flight from continuing its journey over the Indian Ocean. News.com.au reported that a "fault was with the satellite communications" occurred five hours into the flight, an essential system that allows aircraft to fly over large bodies of water. No emergency was declared, and the flight safely turned around and landed in Sydney after taking the passengers on a nine-hour trip that didn't lead them anywhere.

As per Flightradar24 data, all was fine with Airbus A380 before it turned around over the ocean. Notably, this route requires planes to fly over a large portion of the southern Indian Ocean, which is lined by only a few small islands before Africa. All technical aspects need to be perfect to undertake this journey. Qantas has not issued any official statement on the incident. News.com.au reported that all 410 passengers on the double-decker jet were provided accommodation in Sydney. They were put on another flight the next day. Also Read: Engine failure forces London-Beijing flight to land in remote Siberia. Now there is a Russia-Ukraine-war-related problem

15-hour Qantas flight to nowhere

Flightradar24 data shows the A380 flight was in operation on Wednesday as it flew to Los Angeles. Notably, in June earlier this year, another flight faced a similar situation when it flew for 15 hours and returned to the starting point because of a technical problem. The flight took off from Perth for Paris and was flying over the Indian Ocean when Iran launched an airstrike on Qatar. The airspace was closed over the Middle East, and so the flight returned to Australia.

