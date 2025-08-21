/Not a bear attack: 93-year old man was reported killed by animal, turns out his son murdered him

The death of an elderly man in Japan, initially thought of as a bear attack, turned out to be a case of murder by his son. The incident happened in Akita Prefecture, which has been facing bear attacks in recent months . Here is what happened.

Japan fake bear attack death: Discovery of body and emergency response

The 93-year-old man, Fujiyoshi Shindo, was found dead in his home in Daisen on Monday afternoon (Aug 18). He was found by his 80-year-old wife, wounded fatally in a pool of blood and unresponsive.

The body was found in a first-floor bedroom shortly after 1 p.m local time.

Emergency services were called, and Shindo was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to severe blood loss.

Japan mystery death: Initial bear attack assumption

Local authorities initially suspected a bear attack and even issued an email emergency alert to residents. In fact, there was a recent surge in bear sightings and incidents in Akita, which is part of Japan's rural Tohoku region.

More than 650 bear-related incidents were reported since early July—a three-fold rise from the same period last year.

This has been keeping the residents on edge about the animals.

The bear attack-turned-murder: How police discovered the truth

Police found that the nature of the wounds on the man did not align with a bear attack. but looked like those caused by a knife.

The bear alert was quickly withdrawn and a probe was launched.

Later, police arrested the victim’s son, Fujiyuki Shindo, on suspicion of murder. The 51-year-old man reportedly slashed his father’s face and back with a knife inside their shared home.

At the time of the incident, the suspect denied anything unusual. A motive has not been assigned, and police are continuing the probe.

Mislabelled murder: People react to Japan son killing of father

According to reports in Japan, the case drew attention due to the initial misclassification. The mistaken assumption of a bear attack took place amid heightened anxiety in the rural communities.



