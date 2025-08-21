Add as a preferred source on Google

Not a bear attack: 93-year old man was reported killed by animal, turns out his son murdered him

Vinod Janardhanan
Edited By Vinod Janardhanan
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 14:08 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 14:08 IST
Image of a bear, strictly for representational purposes Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

The bear alert in the area was removed after the autopsy report revealed that the injury marks on the man were inconsistent with an animal attack. Further investigations revealed the truth.

The death of an elderly man in Japan, initially thought of as a bear attack, turned out to be a case of murder by his son. The incident happened in Akita Prefecture, which has been facing bear attacks in recent months . Here is what happened.

Japan fake bear attack death: Discovery of body and emergency response

The 93-year-old man, Fujiyoshi Shindo, was found dead in his home in Daisen on Monday afternoon (Aug 18). He was found by his 80-year-old wife, wounded fatally in a pool of blood and unresponsive.

The body was found in a first-floor bedroom shortly after 1 p.m local time.

Emergency services were called, and Shindo was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to severe blood loss.

Japan mystery death: Initial bear attack assumption

Local authorities initially suspected a bear attack and even issued an email emergency alert to residents. In fact, there was a recent surge in bear sightings and incidents in Akita, which is part of Japan's rural Tohoku region.

More than 650 bear-related incidents were reported since early July—a three-fold rise from the same period last year.

This has been keeping the residents on edge about the animals.

The bear attack-turned-murder: How police discovered the truth

Police found that the nature of the wounds on the man did not align with a bear attack. but looked like those caused by a knife.

The bear alert was quickly withdrawn and a probe was launched.

Later, police arrested the victim’s son, Fujiyuki Shindo, on suspicion of murder. The 51-year-old man reportedly slashed his father’s face and back with a knife inside their shared home.

At the time of the incident, the suspect denied anything unusual. A motive has not been assigned, and police are continuing the probe.

Mislabelled murder: People react to Japan son killing of father

According to reports in Japan, the case drew attention due to the initial misclassification. The mistaken assumption of a bear attack took place amid heightened anxiety in the rural communities.


