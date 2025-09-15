/No seat? No problem! Little girl’s solution to seating in Delhi Metro wows internet

A child brought her own chair on a packed Delhi Metro, winning the internet's heart. Her creative move went viral, sparking praise and nostalgia across social media platforms
In a scene that left the internet both amused and admiring, a young girl has become a viral sensation after a photo of her sitting on a small green chair inside a Delhi Metro coach surfaced online. The image, shared on Reddit’s r/delhi community under the title “Kid brought her own chair in metro”, shows the child calmly seated amidst a fully packed coach, seemingly unfazed by the crowd.
Also Read: Delhi BMW accident: Son says 'time is critical', questions why father was taken to hospital 19 km away
With twin ponytails and a cool demeanor, the child appeared to have come prepared for the chaos of public transport—opting to carry her own chair rather than wait for a seat to become available. The quirky and relatable moment struck a chord with social media users, who showered the girl with admiration.
“She’s a total diva,” one Redditor commented. Another chimed in, “She came, sat, and inspired. Absolute queen energy.” Others reflected on the bittersweet nature of growing up, hoping she never has to face the fatigue of daily commuting.
Also Read: Kerala’s ‘brain-eating amoeba’ kills 17 as mystery infections spread beyond ponds and rivers
This isn’t the first time Delhi Metro passengers have gone viral for their eccentric behavior. Not long ago, a commuter near a metro door broke into spontaneous song and dance, catching fellow riders off guard. In another quirky moment from a Mumbai local train, a man baffled passengers when he stood under an open umbrella inside an air-conditioned coach—leaving the internet both entertained and confused. From chair-carrying kids to impromptu performers, India’s public transport continues to serve as a stage for unexpected human moments—equal parts humorous and heartwarming.