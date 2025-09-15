/No seat? No problem! Little girl’s solution to seating in Delhi Metro wows internet

In a scene that left the internet both amused and admiring, a young girl has become a viral sensation after a photo of her sitting on a small green chair inside a Delhi Metro coach surfaced online. The image, shared on Reddit’s r/delhi community under the title “Kid brought her own chair in metro”, shows the child calmly seated amidst a fully packed coach, seemingly unfazed by the crowd.

With twin ponytails and a cool demeanor, the child appeared to have come prepared for the chaos of public transport—opting to carry her own chair rather than wait for a seat to become available. The quirky and relatable moment struck a chord with social media users, who showered the girl with admiration.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

See the viral picture here

The picture that has been going viral Photograph: (u/whateveryousay0)

“She’s a total diva,” one Redditor commented. Another chimed in, “She came, sat, and inspired. Absolute queen energy.” Others reflected on the bittersweet nature of growing up, hoping she never has to face the fatigue of daily commuting.