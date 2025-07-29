A Chinese wellness practitioner with no license to practice medicine is injecting bleach into people's tumours. He claims 20 success stories for his treatment that costs $20,000. According to Wired, Chinese "inventor" Xuewu Liu prepares a mix featuring chlorine dioxide, a highly toxic bleach compound, and injects it directly into tumours, claiming it shrinks them. The treatment, which is only available at clinics in China and Germany, is touted by Liu as successful, but a woman has told the publication that it made her illness worse. The woman, who is originally from China but lives in the United Kingdom, reached out to Liu through WhatsApp and got the bleach mix. She administered the supposed treatment herself and says it led to immediate side effects. "It was fine after the injection, but I was woken up by severe pain [like] I had never experienced in my life," the woman said, adding that the pain lasted for three to four days. She stopped it but resumed injecting the tumour a few months later. She then went to China to have Liu do it, despite him not having any medical license. Also Read: 'An apple a day...': A Swedish company gives 30-minute masturbation break to its staff. Here's why

Chinese woman said her tumour got worse after Liu's treatment

The woman is now slamming Liu's treatment, while Liu says it was her fault that it didn't work. "The tumour shrinks first, then it grows faster than before," the woman said. She told Wired that the tumour has spread to the skin after the injection. "I suspect it is because the chlorine dioxide has broken the vein, and the cancer cells go to the skin area," she said. Wired also spoke to Liu, who said the problems suffered by the woman happened because she didn't complete a full course of the injections. He claimed that he has used the bleach mix on himself over 50 times and never suffered any problems. Liu says personal tests led him to administer the mix on others.

Liu wants to test his treatment in the US

Liu now has his eyes set on the United States. Notably, the FDA removed a warning about the practice of bleaching earlier this year. He has even written to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, about conducting more clinical research into chlorine dioxide. In the absence of a warning on bleaching, Liu is hopeful of conducting trials in the US. "Without the FDA’s heavy-handed warnings, it’s likely my therapy would have been accepted for trials years earlier with institutional partnerships and investor support," Liu told Wired. It remains to be seen what happens to Liu's efforts to have his treatment tested in the US, but experts warn that people should only stick to approved treatments.