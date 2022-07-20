Kerala couple operates bus with impressive features - Story goes viral

Giri and Thara are a couple from Kerala who are winning hearts all over the social media. They currently operate. Hailing from the state of Kerala in India, the couple currently operate a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus together in the Alappuzha district and it is their story that has made them go viral. People in the district are all familiar with their bus as it is decorated brilliantly and even boasts of a brilliant music system. A lot of people take pictures and videos of the bus on a daily basis and one such video caught the attention of millions of users on Facebook.

Also read | Ex-India PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's family demands fresh probe into his death

In the video, the first thing that catches one’s attention is the presence of as many as six CCTV cameras in the bus. The couple explained that they want to ensure the safety of every passenger on their bus and as a result, they have also implemented emergency switches all around the vehicle.

Safety is not the only benefit in the bus as it also has one of the best entertainment setups in the area – a music system, air fresheners, dolls for children to play with and also a LED system.

Also read | WATCH: Mysterious figure caught on camera in Kentucky, sparks alien rumours

It is not just the bus but the couple too which has gone viral. The couple has decorated the bus using their own money and they have made friends with the regular passengers on the route.

“Every day we get up at 1.15 AM and reach the depot by 2 AM," Thara said in the video on Facebook. "Then Giri cleans the bus and our duty starts at 5.50 AM," Thara added.