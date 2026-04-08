/Reporter asks Trump about his mental health. Here is what the president said

At a press conference, a reporter asked Donald Trump about his mental state, leading him to spiral and say things that further raised questions about his capability to lead the United States. The 79-year-old has been raining constant threats on Iran, which have been flagged as unsuitable for a President. Earlier this week, he told Iran, "Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards" in a rant on Truth Social. Using expletives to handle a delicate situation, a war that the US and Israel started, led to concerns about Trump and his ability to do the job. A journalist questioned Trump about it outright. "Yesterday on your Truth Social, you called the Iranians ‘crazy bastards.’” Trump replied, "True." The reporter goes on to ask, “What is your response to critics who say that,” and was cut off by Trump, who said, “I don’t care about critics.”

The reporter continued, irrespective of what Trump said, and asked, “What is your response to critics who say that it is your mental health that should perhaps be examined as this war continues?” To this, Trump openly answered, "Well, I haven’t heard that. But if that’s the case, you’re gonna have to have more people like me, because our country was being ripped off, on trade, on mil … on everything, for many years until I came along. So if that’s the case, you’re gonna have to have more people."

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People on the internet lauded the journalist for finally asking what many people had been pointing out. They said that Trump's response cements the belief about his mental health instead of rejecting it. "His answer doesn’t help disprove the point that he’s completely gaga," a user wrote. Another person commented, "Thank you Mr. Reporter!!!! A man with a spine, who knew?"

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