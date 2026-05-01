/From autobots to alien invasion, wild theories float as astronaut at space station sees fireballs entering Earth

A NASA astronaut captured a stunning sight from the space station. Chris Williams saw a bright streak of light in the upper atmosphere, which slowly split into multiple small fireballs. The brightly lit objects continued to move in one direction, creating a surreal visual spectacle above Earth from space. Williams witnessed this visual over Africa on April 27th at about 10:40 pm GMT from the space station Cupola. Sharing photos and a video on his X handle, he wrote, "I was scanning the sky to try to catch a glimpse of the approaching Progress MS-34 vehicle bringing new supplies. Just as we were passing over West Africa, I saw a bright object directly below us, streaking through the upper atmosphere." He added that its tail grew and then "split apart into a shower of smaller pieces." Williams thinks it was likely some piece of orbital debris or a satellite breaking apart while entering the atmosphere. "It was quite a light show!" he added.
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Video of meteor-like objects seen from space
Streak of light seen from space remains unidentified
There is no official word on exactly what Williams saw, although most people agree that it was some kind of orbital debris or a piece of rocket. One user wrote, "It looks like it was the actual Blok-I Soyuz upper stage from the #ProgressMS34 launch. It reentered over Niger at 22:41 UTC on Apr. 27." Others were simply amazed at the timing. "So cool! Damn timing was spit on to capture video! I've never seen anything like that from a Birdseye view perspective," a comment read, while another added, "Timing is everything. Good shot!"
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Comparisons to alien invasion
However, others had fun comparing the visuals to what an alien visit would look like. "I think you caught a glimpse of the Autobots arriving to Earth," a user commented. Another shared an IMDB link to the 2011 movie, Battle: Los Angeles, which was about an alien invasion, and wrote, "I'VE SEEN THAT!!!" One more user compared it to the same movies, as another wrote, "Fingers crossed for space alien invasion." More people commented on "aliens" and Transformers" arriving. However, it was definitely some space debris, either a rocket or a satellite disintegrating in the upper atmosphere.