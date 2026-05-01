/From autobots to alien invasion, wild theories float as astronaut at space station sees fireballs entering Earth

A NASA astronaut captured a stunning sight from the space station. Chris Williams saw a bright streak of light in the upper atmosphere, which slowly split into multiple small fireballs. The brightly lit objects continued to move in one direction, creating a surreal visual spectacle above Earth from space. Williams witnessed this visual over Africa on April 27th at about 10:40 pm GMT from the space station Cupola. Sharing photos and a video on his X handle, he wrote, "I was scanning the sky to try to catch a glimpse of the approaching Progress MS-34 vehicle bringing new supplies. Just as we were passing over West Africa, I saw a bright object directly below us, streaking through the upper atmosphere." He added that its tail grew and then "split apart into a shower of smaller pieces." Williams thinks it was likely some piece of orbital debris or a satellite breaking apart while entering the atmosphere. "It was quite a light show!" he added.

Video of meteor-like objects seen from space

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There is no official word on exactly what Williams saw, although most people agree that it was some kind of orbital debris or a piece of rocket. One user wrote, "It looks like it was the actual Blok-I Soyuz upper stage from the #ProgressMS34 launch. It reentered over Niger at 22:41 UTC on Apr. 27." Others were simply amazed at the timing. "So cool! Damn timing was spit on to capture video! I've never seen anything like that from a Birdseye view perspective," a comment read, while another added, "Timing is everything. Good shot!"

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